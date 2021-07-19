UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,243,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 116,770 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

