UBS Group AG Has $371,000 Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Myers Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $742.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.28. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $53,525.00. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

