UBS Group AG Takes $393,000 Position in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 576,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,162 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a market cap of $65.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

Synthetic Biologics Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.