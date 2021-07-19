TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $12,456,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 272,959 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 176.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

