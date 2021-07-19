SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.82.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 56,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

