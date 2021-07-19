Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 114,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 704,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 488,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.