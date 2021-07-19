Wedbush Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of Seagate Technology from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.26.

NASDAQ STX opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $507,862,551.42. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock valued at $531,663,617. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

