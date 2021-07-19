TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $137.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.53.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

