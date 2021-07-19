UBS Group AG Sells 316,004 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 316,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Nordic American Tankers worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NAT stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $408.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.