JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $833,000 in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 221,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.50 on Monday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

