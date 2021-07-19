JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $819,000 Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Rocky Brands worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $46.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.14. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

