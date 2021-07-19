Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,060 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gencor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.66. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

