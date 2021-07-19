JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $797,000 Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 76.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,330 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSSI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DSSI. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of DSSI opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.76. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.25.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

