JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $773,000 Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,958,000 after buying an additional 588,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,925,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,794,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,582,000 after buying an additional 60,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,499,000 after buying an additional 2,267,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP opened at $54.79 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

