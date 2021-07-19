JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 545,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,660 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 119,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:LDP opened at $27.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $27.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.