Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $956,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,213,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE STNG opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $958.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.