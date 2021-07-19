Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,878 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Molecular Templates worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.31. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason S. Kim sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $568,024.00. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

