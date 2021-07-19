Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $28.69 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.