Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.59 price target on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised Ebara from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Ebara alerts:

Shares of EBCOY opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Ebara has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.