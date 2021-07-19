Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf raised Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $712.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.