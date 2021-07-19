Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS EUSHY opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55. Eurocash has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.75%.

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

