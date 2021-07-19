Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.80 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.94.

Shares of GAU opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $229.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $11,137,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

