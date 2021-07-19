AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of AMK opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.14. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.