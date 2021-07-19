Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $63.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.28. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after buying an additional 884,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 167,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,957,000 after acquiring an additional 173,699 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

