Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strategic buyouts of Walker Die, C&R Tool & Engineering, Vantage Power and AxleTech’s electric vehicle (EV) systems division are set to boost Allison’s long-term prospects. Allison's diverse revenue sources, especially the defense end market, provide a hedge against economic cycles and disruptions. The firm’s investor-friendly moves and upbeat sales and earnings guidance for 2021 spark optimism. However, the company's high R&D costs and capex are likely to limit margins. Allison anticipates a 30% year over year increase in R&D expenses in the ongoing year to fund product development across all end markets. Elevated debt-to-capitalization of 77% also plays a spoilsport. Further, supply chain issues across the globe remains a major headwind. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.