Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

Jul 19th, 2021

HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMSNF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.80.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

