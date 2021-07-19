Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMSNF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.80.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

