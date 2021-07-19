Head-To-Head Review: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get AppHarvest alerts:

This table compares AppHarvest and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18% S&W Seed -25.58% -29.72% -13.96%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AppHarvest and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00

AppHarvest presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.09%. S&W Seed has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than S&W Seed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and S&W Seed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $79.58 million 1.62 -$19.67 million ($0.55) -6.36

AppHarvest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of S&W Seed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

S&W Seed beats AppHarvest on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.