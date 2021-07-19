Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLNW opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $336.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

