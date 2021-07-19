Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) vs. Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and Carter Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Carter Bankshares has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 32.35%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp -5.08% -2.96% -0.21% Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Carter Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 0.88 -$3.82 million N/A N/A Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 1.75 -$45.86 million N/A N/A

Patriot National Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carter Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Patriot National Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, SBA, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of eight branch offices located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut; and one branch offices located in Westchester County, New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, online account opening, mobile deposit, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. The company operates through 92 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

