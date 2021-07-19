National Bank Financial Increases Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $150.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.08.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.0% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,933,000 after buying an additional 215,329 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

