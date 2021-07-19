Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 275,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

