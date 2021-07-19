National Bank Financial Increases Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$11.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

