The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Textron (NYSE:TXT)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

TXT opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. Textron has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Textron will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 34,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $2,230,925.55. Insiders have sold a total of 56,144 shares of company stock worth $3,588,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after acquiring an additional 232,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

