Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Drops By 29.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ BSMT opened at $26.43 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

