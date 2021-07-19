Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

