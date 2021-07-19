Meggitt’s (MEGGF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MEGGF. Societe Generale raised shares of Meggitt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a $6.40 price target on shares of Meggitt and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.40.

Get Meggitt alerts:

MEGGF opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.