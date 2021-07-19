Scotiabank Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$12.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

