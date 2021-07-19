Analyzing EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EchoStar and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

EchoStar currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.52%. AST SpaceMobile has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.64%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than EchoStar.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 4.86% 0.47% 0.24% AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15%

Risk & Volatility

EchoStar has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EchoStar and AST SpaceMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.07 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -55.83 AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

EchoStar has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Summary

EchoStar beats AST SpaceMobile on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment. This segment also designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals for mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. It serves in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

