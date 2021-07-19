CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Head-To-Head Contrast

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.07, indicating that its share price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 28.81 -$4.28 million N/A N/A XL Fleet $20.34 million 45.76 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

CurAegis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XL Fleet.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CurAegis Technologies and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A XL Fleet 0 1 1 0 2.50

XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.74%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than CurAegis Technologies.

Summary

XL Fleet beats CurAegis Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CurAegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

