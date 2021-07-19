Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.56.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $9,094,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

