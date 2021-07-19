NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 47.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 132,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

