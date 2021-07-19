Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.54 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.78.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Plug Power by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Plug Power by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

