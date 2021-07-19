Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.77.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $276.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.47. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $190.50 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $208,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Synopsys by 6.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Synopsys by 15.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

