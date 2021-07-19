Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.51.

Get Thryv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. Thryv has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Thryv will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,050,077 shares of company stock worth $24,026,368. Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 64.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth $271,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter valued at $19,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.