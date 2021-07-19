Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 83.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $14,311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,587,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,377,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

