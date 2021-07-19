Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 83.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $14,311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,587,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,377,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
