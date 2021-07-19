Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Rises By 58.1%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded Standard Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Standard Bank Group stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18. Standard Bank Group has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

