Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in June

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.3 days.

Shares of SMFTF opened at $56.45 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.