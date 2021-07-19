Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in June

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.3 days.
Shares of SMFTF opened at $56.45 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
