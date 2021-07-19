A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 142,700 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 6,055 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $311,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,995,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,266. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $44.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

