National Bank Financial Comments on TFI International Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.72. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

