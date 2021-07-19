Meliá Hotels International’s (SMIZF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SMIZF opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.