Meliá Hotels International’s (SMIZF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Shares of SMIZF opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.